PCB confirms new date, venue for PSL 10 Player Draft

The event was relocated from Gwadar to Lahore due to logistical challenges

Published On: Wed, 08 Jan 2025 10:23:06 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The player draft ceremony for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 will take place on January 13 at the iconic Hazoori Bagh, located near Lahore Fort.

Originally planned for Gwadar, the event was relocated to Lahore due to logistical challenges.

However, Gwadar would remain a key stop in the PSL Trophy Tour scheduled for March.

The live broadcast of the event would begin at 12:30 PM. The historic 10th edition of the HBL PSL is set to run from April 8 to May 19 this year.

On January 13, the six franchises would assemble their star-studded squads during the draft ceremony at one of Lahore's most renowned heritage sites.