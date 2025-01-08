Tamim Iqbal questions decision to reduce boundary size in BPL 2025

Initial stage of the BPL has already seen a record 31 sixes hit

Published On: Wed, 08 Jan 2025 10:10:58 PKT

DHAKA (Web Desk) - Fortune Barishal captain Tamim Iqbal has raised concerns over the decision to reduce boundary sizes in the 2025 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Tamim expressed his confusion, stating, "I fail to understand the logic behind this. Larger boundaries on batting-friendly pitches create a better competitive environment for batters."

Tamim recently played a crucial role in his team's victory against Durbar Rajshahi, scoring 86 runs off 48 balls.

The initial stage of the BPL has already seen a record 31 sixes hit, sparking debate about the impact of the smaller boundaries.