ICC sets deadline for preliminary squad submissions for Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy is scheduled to begin on Feb 19 in Karachi, with final match slated for Mar 9

DUBAI (Dunya News) – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the deadline for submitting preliminary squads for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Teams must submit their initial squad lists by January 12, while the final squads must be finalised by midnight on February 11.

Until February 11, teams can make changes to their preliminary squads without ICC approval. However, from February 12 onwards, any changes will require approval from the ICC Technical Committee.

Teams are not required to announce their preliminary squads publicly; they can submit the names to the ICC. Notably, the England cricket team has already announced its final squad for the tournament.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to begin on February 19 in Karachi, with the final match slated for March 9.