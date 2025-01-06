West Indies team arrives in Pakistan after 19 years for Test series

Cricket Cricket West Indies team arrives in Pakistan after 19 years for Test series

West Indies last toured Pakistan for Test cricket in 2006

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 19:17:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The West Indies Cricket Team on Monday arrived in Pakistan after 19 years to play a Test series.

The team landed in Islamabad by a private airline from Dubai and was escorted to a local hotel under strict security arrangements.

Pakistan and the West Indies are set to face off in a two-match Test series, with the first Test scheduled to begin on Jan 17 and the second on Jan 25. Both matches will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Notably, the West Indies last toured Pakistan for Test series in 2006.

Also Read: Jangoo earns maiden Test call-up for Pakistan tour; Motie back

West Indies Squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair and Jomel Warrican.