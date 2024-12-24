Jangoo earns maiden Test call-up for Pakistan tour; Motie back

Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph will miss the two-Test series against Pakistan.

Published On: Tue, 24 Dec 2024 06:59:52 PKT

JAMAICA (Web Desk) - Batter Amir Jangoo has earned a maiden call-up to the West Indies Test squad for the two-match series against Pakistan, which begins on January 16 in Karachi. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie returns to the side, having missed the two-match series against Bangladesh at home last month.

Motie will be leading West Indies' spin-bowling contingent, which also has Kevin Sinclair and Jomel Warrican.

Jangoo and Motie replace the fast-bowling duo of Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph. While Shamar is suffering from shin splints which forced him to miss the ODI series against Bangladesh earlier this month, Alzarri is unavailable "due to other engagements", according to Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Jangoo was rewarded for his consistent performances in the domestic four-day competition in 2023-24, when he scored 500 runs in five matches at an average of 63.50, with two centuries and a fifty, to be Trinidad & Tobago's highest run-getter. Jangoo also recently smashed a century on ODI debut against Bangladesh to help West Indies ace their third-highest chase in the format.

"Motie rejoins the squad to bolster the spin attack, while Jangoo's selection comes on the back of his consistency across formats in regional cricket, as well as his demonstrated high level of competency against spin bowling," West Indies head coach Andre Coley said. "For the Test series against Pakistan in January 2025, the focus is on building on what we have done well, and transforming the learnings from 2024 into tangible results."

The rest of the squad remains on expected lines. Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the side, with wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva as his deputy. Mikyle Louis, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty and Justin Greaves will form the crux of the batting unit.

On the fast-bowling front, Kemar Roach will lead the attack, and will have Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip for company.

Next year's tour of Pakistan will be West Indies' first Test series there in more than 18 years. They had last played Tests in Pakistan in November 2006, although they did play Pakistan in a Test series in the UAE in October 2016.

The upcoming Tests also mark the final installment of the ongoing World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

The 15-member West Indies squad will depart on January 2, and arrive in Islamabad on January 6. The first Test between Pakistan and West Indies will run from January 16-20 in Karachi, before the teams depart for Multan, where the second Test will be played from January 24-28.

West Indies squad for Pakistan Tests

Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Joshua Da Silva (vice-capt), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

