West Indies arrive in Pakistan after 19 years for Test series

West Indies last toured Pakistan for Test cricket in 2006

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The West Indies Cricket Team has arrived in Pakistan after 19 years to play a Test series.

The team landed in Islamabad via a private airline from Dubai and was escorted to a local hotel under strict security arrangements.

Pakistan and West Indies are set to face off in a two-match Test series, with the first Test scheduled for January 17 and the second for January 25. Both matches would be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

West Indies Squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair and Jomel Warrican.