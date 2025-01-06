Rashid Khan puts victory in sight for Afghanistan v Zimbabwe

Published On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 08:57:37 PKT

(Reuters) - Three wickets in the last hour of play for Rashid Khan put Afghanistan on the cusp of victory in the second test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, with the home team still 73 runs shy of their target at the close of day four.

Zimbabwe were 205 for eight at stumps on Sunday, chasing 278 to win the series after the first test ended in a high scoring draw.

Captain Craig Ervine (53 not out) and Richard Ngarava (3 not out) will resume on Monday after Afghanistan hauled themselves back into the contest when veteran Khan’s leg-break bowling put the brakes on the home team’s march.

He has 6-66 in Zimbabwe's second innings and 10 wickets in the match after figures of 4-94 in the home side's first turn at bat.

Afghanistan were dismissed before lunch for 363 after being 291-7 overnight. Ismat Alam (101) completed his century as Blessing Muzarabani took 6-95.