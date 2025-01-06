Sialkot clinch Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with thrilling one-wicket victory over Peshawar

Captain Imad Butt led the charge with a crucial 65-run innings

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Sialkot secured the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy after defeating Peshawar by one wicket in a nail-biting final.

On the fourth day of the match, Sialkot chased down the target of 173 runs with nine wickets down.

Captain Imad Butt led the charge with a crucial 65-run innings, supported by Shahzaib (32), Aazan (19), and Huraira (18).

For Peshawar, Niaz and Aamir claimed four wickets each, while Sajid Khan and Israrullah took one wicket apiece.

Peshawar scored 258 runs in their first innings and were bowled out for 159 in the second.

Sialkot managed 245 runs in their first innings before their thrilling chase secured the trophy.