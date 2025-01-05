PCB plans spin strategy for upcoming Home Test series against West Indies

Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali are set to make a return to the squad for this series

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to rely on spin-friendly conditions for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies to maximize their chances of success.

Spin-friendly pitches would be prepared in Multan, aiming to challenge the West Indian batting lineup with Pakistan’s spinners. Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali are set to make a return to the squad for this series.

Previously, Sajid Khan was excluded from the squad for the South Africa series due to differing conditions, where a fast bowler was preferred.

Selectors have finalised discussions regarding side matches and the Test squad composition for the West Indies series.

The West Indies Test squad is expected to arrive in Islamabad on January 6, with the first Test scheduled to commence on January 17 in Multan. The second Test will be played from January 25 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.