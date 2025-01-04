Pakistan lose three early wickets as Proteas score 615 in first innings

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will restart the first innings tomorrow

Updated On: Sat, 04 Jan 2025 22:07:32 PKT

CAPE TOWN (Dunya News) - South Africa have scored 615 runs against Pakistan in its first innings driven largely by opener Ryan Rickelton's double century in the second test.

At the end of day two, Pakistan scored 64 and lost three crucial wickets. Shan Masood, Kamran Ghulam fell cheaply for 2 and 12 runs respectively. Saud Shakeel was out for a duck.

opener Ryan Rickelton completed his double century, putting his side on the driving seat against Pakistan on the second day of the final test of the two-match series at Cape Town today.

South Africa resumed first innings at 316-4 with Rickelton, who was unbeaten on 176 on Day 1, and David Bedingham on the crease. He completed his double hundred with 25 fours and one 6s.

Mohammad Abbas removed Bedingham for five runs in early strike. Protease have reached 370 for five in 95 overs.

The hosts finished the first day with 316-4 on the board in 80 overs as Rickelton and Temba Bavuma scored centuries against Pakistan.

After South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first, Pakistan picked up the first three for 71 runs bringing Bavuma and Rickelton to the crease. Khurram Shahzad drew the first blood with the wicket of opening batter Aiden Markram who returned for a 40-ball 17 inlcuding three fours.

Mohammad Abbas removed No.3 batter Wiaan Mulder for five off 18 balls while Salman Ali Agha struck to send back Tristan Stubbs for a six-ball duck.

Bavuma, who brought up his fourth Test century, fell to Salman three overs before close of play as Mohammad Rizwan pouched his fourth catch of the day behind stumps.

Opening batter Rickelton was unbeaten on 176 off 232 balls with the help of 21 fours and one six, when the stumps were drawn.

Skipper Bavuma partnered with Rickelton for a 235-run fourth-wicket stand to take South Africa out of trouble from 71-3 as they had then lost three wickets within 7.3 overs.

Mir Hamza, who came in to the side in place of Naseem Shah, and Aamir Jamal sent down 15 wicket-less overs each as Pakistan toiled in the afternoon and evening sessions.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and chose to bat.

