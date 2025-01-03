Injured Saim Ayub ruled out of second Test against South Africa

He twisted his right ankle near the boundary line

Fri, 03 Jan 2025 22:24:22 PKT

CAPTE TOWN (Dunya News) – Pakistan's opener Saim Ayub ruled out of second Test against South Africa due to injury.

According to team management, Saim Ayub will not be able to bat in the Cape Town Test.

On the first day of the Test, which began on Friday, Ayub twisted his ankle while fielding and was subsequently taken to the hospital.

The batter's reports have been sent to British specialists for further consultation.

During the second Test match in Cape Town, the star opener sustained an injury while chasing the ball near the short third-man boundary. He twisted his right ankle near the boundary line, causing him significant discomfort.

Saim received immediate medical attention on the field but had difficulty walking. To assess the extent of the injury, he will undergo a scan, and further evaluation will determine its severity.

Meanwhile, the in-form opener is a strong candidate for Pakistan’s squad in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, but this injury could pose challenges for him.