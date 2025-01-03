Pakistan to lock horns with South Africa in second Test

Team Green likely to replace Aamir Jamal with Mir Hamza

CAPE TOWN (Dunya News) – Pakistan will lock horns with South Africa in second game of the two-match Test series at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town today, Friday.

As Protease lead the series 1-0, the Team Green will make an effort to avoid whitewash in the series by security victory in the second match.

Pakistan is likely to drop pacer Aamir Jamal for second game of the two-match Test series against South Africa.

Sources said the team management is most likely to pick Mir Hamza as his replacement in playing XI for the match.

Meanwhile, South Africa will give a debut to firebrand 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka as one of three changes to their side for the second and final test against Pakistan.

Opening batter Tony de Zorzi has been ruled out with a left thigh strain and will be replaced by all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who will bat at number three with Ryan Rickelton moving to the opener position.

On December 29, an unbeaten 51-run partnership between Kagiso Rabada (31 not out, 26b, 5x4s) and Marco Jansen (16 not out, 24b, 3x4s) steered South Africa to a thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan in the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

After the win, South Africa also qualified for the final of the ICC World Test Championship scheduled next year at the Lord’s.

