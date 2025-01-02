South Africa seeking ruthless edge against Pakistan in second test

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa have already sealed their place in this year’s World Test Championship (WTC) final ahead of the second and final test against Pakistan at Newlands on Friday but will want to keep their momentum going in the longest format.

South Africa beat Pakistan by two wickets in a tense first test in Pretoria and have won their last six red ball matches in a row, their joint best run since a team record nine victories in succession in 2002 and 2003.

This form has propelled them into the WTC final at Lord’s in June but questions around their brittle batting line-up will be a major focus on what has recently been a perilous Newlands pitch.

The previous test played there against India 12 months ago lasted only 107 overs as the visitors won by seven wickets inside two days, the shortest test that has had a winner in history.

The wicket should be better this time round, but at a ground that used to be a fortress for the home team, they have lost two of their last three tests in Cape Town.

"We definitely haven't been clinical or ruthless when the opportunity or the situation is called upon," South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said. "But I think what we've done is that we've found ways to make sure that the result is on our side.

"If I look at our batting group, we don't have batters that are averaging 45-plus. All of us are mid-30s, late-30s, which shows that at some point guys are going to make some contribution to the team."

Pakistan will rue not closing out the first test having reduced South Africa to 99-8 chasing 148 on a tough Centurion Park wicket, only for all-rounder Marco Jansen and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada to carry the hosts to victory.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood has also spoken of the need for his side to be more ruthless when on top, both with the bat and the ball.

"We keep making the same mistakes but we have to get over the line and seize moments," he said. "There are moments where you get that extra cushion and we have to finish off games. We have to finish off our batting and bowling innings well."

Pakistan have won only two of their previous 16 tests in South Africa, and none since 2007. They have lost all four previous visits to Cape Town.

There is likely to be a bumper holiday crowd and they should enjoy the occasion with a sparse home calendar over the next 18 months.

According to the ICC’s Future Tours Programme as it currently stands, this will be South Africa’s last home test until the visit of Australia in September 2026, and their only home international across all three formats in 2025.

