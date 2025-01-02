Australia axe Marsh, call-up Webster for fifth India Test

SYDNEY (AFP) – All-rounder Mitch Marsh was axed Thursday from Australia's team for the series-deciding fifth Test against India in Sydney with Beau Webster to make his debut.

Mitchell Starc was selected despite carrying a rib niggle and will take his spot in the attack alongside Pat Cummins, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon.

"Mitchy obviously hasn't quite got the runs or wickets he would have liked this series and felt like it was time for a freshen up," said skipper Cummins.

"Beau's been with the squad and been great.

"It's a shame for Mitchy because we know how much he brings to the team, but we feel like now is a good time for Beau to get a chance."

Marsh's position has been under intense scrutiny after a poor series.

He has failed to fire with the bat and sent down just 16 wicketless overs across the last three Tests after a back problem in the opening match at Perth.

Left-armer Starc bowled 41 overs in the last Test at Melbourne -- which Australia won by 184 runs on day five -- but clearly struggled in the latter stages.

But despite this Cummins said: "He was never going to miss this one."

Australia are 2-1 up in the series and will regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the first time since 2014-15 if they win or draw the Test starting Friday.

Victory would also guarantee them a place in the June World Test Championship final at Lord's against South Africa.

Australia: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

