Payment issues emerge as BPL Season 11 kicks off

Wed, 01 Jan 2025

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Season 11 has started facing payment issues, with players not receiving their initial compensation.

Durbar Rajshahi's captain, Anamul Haque Bijoy, revealed that players were yet to receive the first installment of their payments for the ongoing edition.

According to tournament rules, franchises were required to pay 50% of the players' fees before the tournament began, 25% during the event, and the remaining 25% after its conclusion.

Payment delays have been a recurring issue in the BPL. In the previous season, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had to settle outstanding dues for two franchises.

Following Rajshahi's loss in their first match to Barishal, Anamul Haque stated, “We haven’t received any payment yet. However, since the tournament has just started, we don’t want to raise questions and create complications at this point.”