PSL 10 Draft venue likely to move from Gwadar to Lahore

Cricket Cricket PSL 10 Draft venue likely to move from Gwadar to Lahore

PCB has scheduled the league's matches from April 7 to May 20

Follow on Published On: Wed, 01 Jan 2025 09:49:53 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The venue for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 Draft is under reconsideration, with sources indicating a potential shift from Gwadar to Lahore.

The decision to move the draft venue is reportedly due to logistical challenges associated with Gwadar. According to sources, the draft is likely to take place in Lahore on January 11.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced Gwadar as the location for the PSL 10 player draft. The PCB has scheduled the league's matches from April 7 to May 20.