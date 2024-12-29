Bumrah turns tables on Konstas, Australia lead by 240

Bumrah continues to shine with four wickets in the second innings

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Pace maestro Jasprit Bumrah took revenge for his first innings battering by Sam Konstas when he bowled Australia's teen debutant cheaply early on day four of the fourth test on Sunday after India were dismissed for 369.

Seamer Mohammed Siraj also broke through for his first wicket of the test, bowling opener Usman Khawaja for 21 as Australia went to lunch at 53 for two, with a lead of 158 runs at a Melbourne Cricket Ground bathed in sunshine.

Marnus Labuschagne, on 20 not out, and Steve Smith, on two, survived to the break.

A fired-up Bumrah bowled Konstas through the gate for eight with a delivery that nipped back off the seam, squaring the ledger with the 19-year-old opener who scored a record 34 runs off the quick's first spell on day one.

Jumping up and down, Bumrah flapped his arms at the crowd, mocking Konstas for trying to pump up the terraces during his first innings knock of 60.

As Konstas trudged off, some Indian fans booed and others chanted "Kohli! Kohli!", a reference to the clash of shoulders with Virat Kohli on day one which cost the former Indian skipper part of his match fee.

Siraj, who was wicketless for 122 runs in the first innings, has been booed relentlessly by home fans since the second test in Adelaide where he gave Australia's Travis Head a fiery send-off after taking his wicket.

Like Bumrah, he bowled Khawaja through bat and pad on Sunday and celebrated with a finger to his lips in a "shhh" gesture at the crowd.

The wicket would have been a relief for Yashasvi Jaiswal, who dropped a knee-high chance at leg gully when Khawaja was on two, leaving bowler Bumrah in disbelief.

Though Labuschagne carried on, he was often on shaky ground, surviving a big appeal for lbw off Bumrah on 10 which India reviewed without success.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who resurrected India with a maiden test century on day three, earlier finished with 114 when he slogged Nathan Lyon to long-off, the catch to Mitchell Starc wrapping up the tourists' innings.

India had resumed on 358 for nine, adding 11 runs to their overnight tally before Lyon struck.

Reddy's dismissal came a few balls after a moment of controversy, with Australia denied an appeal for a low catch when captain Pat Cummins had tailender Siraj edge to a diving Smith in the slips.

The third umpire ruled the ball had not carried to Smith but an unhappy Cummins demanded another review which was also turned down.

The five-test series is level at 1-1.