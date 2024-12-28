Babar Azam records second-worst batting average among top Test batters

Cricket Cricket Babar Azam records second-worst batting average among top Test batters

He has scored only 356 runs at an average of 19.77 since 2023

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 28 Dec 2024 13:47:44 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s former captain Babar Azam continues to face challenges in Test cricket, scoring just four runs in his return to the Test squad against South Africa in Centurion.

Babar now ranked as the second-worst batter in terms of batting average among top seven Test batters (minimum 15 innings) since 2023.

Once the cornerstone of Pakistan's batting lineup, Babar’s performance in the longest format has drawn criticism.



Since the start of 2023, he has scored only 356 runs at an average of 19.77, leaving fans and analysts disappointed.

In this period, only Bangladesh’s Zakir Hasan has a lower batting average among the top seven batters in Test cricket.