Babar Azam achieves another Test milestone

He is the first Pakistani player to complete 4,000 runs in Test, ODI, and T20I cricket

LAHORE (Dunya News) Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has achieved a significant milestone by completing 4,000 runs in Test cricket.

The right-hand batter reached this milestone during the first Test match against South Africa. Babar Azam needed only three runs to complete 4,000 runs in Test cricket, which he achieved on the first day of the Test against Protease. However, he was dismissed after scoring four runs.

He took 56 Test innings to reach the milestone. Babar Azam is the third player in the world and the only Pakistani batter to complete 4,000 runs in Test, ODI, and T20I cricket.

Meanwhile, Pakistan were bundled out for 211 on Friday as 13 wickets fell on the opening day of the first Test match.

After being put into bat, the tourists on the back of half-century by Kamran Ghulam managed to score 211 all out in 57.3 overs.

Kamran, the right-hand batter from Upper Dir, playing his third Test, scored a 71-ball 54, which included eight fours and a six.

This was Kamran’s maiden Test half-century, after he had scored his maiden ton, in his first Test innings against England at home.

Kamran knitted an 81-run partnership for the fifth wicket with white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan (27, 62b, 2x4s). All-rounder Aamir Jamal (28, 27b, 4x4s) was other notable contributor with the bat.

For South Africa, Dane Paterson, playing his seventh Test, bagged second five-wicket haul and ended up with figures of 16-4-61-5. Debutant and fast bowler Corbin Bosch took four wickets.

In turn, the hosts lost Tony de Zorzi (2, 8b) and Ryan Rickelton (8, 10b, 2x4s) to Khurram Shahzad inside seven overs. Right-arm fast Mohammad Abbas, making a comeback in the Test side after more than three years, got Tristan Stubbs leg-before wicket for nine in the 16th over.

