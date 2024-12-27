Australia's Smith reaches 34th Test century

Australia's Steve Smith slammed his second century of the series against India on Friday.

MELBOURNE (AFP) – Australia's Steve Smith slammed his second century of the series against India on Friday, reaching three figures on day two at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It was a patient and well-constructed innings from the 35-year-old, who hit nine fours and two sixes in the 167-ball knock to help put the hosts in a strong position.

Smith also scored a ton at the last Test in Brisbane -- his first since June 2023 -- with the latest his 34th in his 113th match.

It moves him alongside four other players on the all-list of century-makers, including Sunil Gavaskar and Brian Lara.

Only six players have scored more, led by Sachin Tendulkar's 51.

