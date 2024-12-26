Pakistan set to take on S Africa in Boxing Day Test today

Mohammad Abbas returns to the team for the first time since August 2021

CENTURION (Dunya News) - The first match of the two-Test series between Pakistan and South Africa begins today (Thursday) in Centurion, marking the Boxing Day Test.

The Pakistan squad has completed preparations as they focused on batting, bowling, and fielding during intensive practice sessions.

Captain Shan Masood highlighted the favorable conditions for both fast bowlers and batters in Centurion. Pakistan will field four fast bowlers and include seven batters in the playing XI.

Notably, fast bowler Mohammad Abbas returns to the team for the first time since August 2021 and is set to be part of the Boxing Day Test squad.

In-form Saim Ayub and captain Shan Masood will open the innings. Former Test captain Babar Azam, returning to the playing XI after resting during October's Test series against England, is expected to bat at No. 3.

Abdullah Shafique, who recorded three consecutive ducks in the recent ODI series, would be dropped.

The middle order would include Kamran Ghulam at No. 4, Vice-captain Saud Shakeel at No. 5, and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan at No. 6. Batting all-rounder Salman Ali Agha would feature in the lineup at No. 7.

South African captain Temba Bavuma on Tuesday announced an all-pace attack for the first Test against Pakistan starting at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

The two-match series is crucial for South Africa, who will qualify for next year's World Test Championship final if they win one of the matches.

Fast bowler Corbin Bosch will make his debut for a team missing several leading pace bowlers because of injury. He plays for the Titans provincial team whose home ground is at Centurion.

Pakistan have only won two out of 15 Tests in South Africa but will go into the series on the back of a convincing 3-0 one-day series win. Seven of the Pakistan squad and eight of the South African Test team players were involved in the one-day games.

Pakistan playing XI:

Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas.

South Africa playing XI:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson.