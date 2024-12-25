Mustafizur Rahman registers for PSL Season 10

The draft for the league is scheduled to take place on January 11 in Gwadar

(Web Desk) - Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has registered for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

Before him, England’s opening batter Jason Roy, who has previously played in the PSL, also signed up for the tournament.

Additionally, Australian batsman Usman Khawaja and England’s David Willey have registered their names for the event.

The player registration process for PSL Season 10 is currently ongoing. The draft for the league is scheduled to take place on January 11 in Gwadar.