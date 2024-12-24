PCB shares details of West Indies tour to Pakistan for Test series

The first Test will be played from 17-21 January

Published On: Tue, 24 Dec 2024 10:25:22 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday confirmed details of the West Indies men’s cricket team’s tour of Pakistan for the two ICC World Test Championship matches.

The West Indies cricket team will arrive in Islamabad on 6 January and after playing a three-day match against Pakistan Shaheens from 10-12 January at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, they will take on Pakistan in back-to-back Tests in Multan.

The first Test will be played from 17-21 January, while the second Test will be held from 25-29 January.

This will be the West Indies’ first Test tour of Pakistan in 19 years when they played three Tests in November 2006, while their last Test away Test series against Pakistan was in the UAE in October 2016. However, the West Indies have thrice toured Pakistan since April 2018 - once for the ODI series (June 2022) and twice for the T20I series (April 2018 and December 2021).

A day earlier, Batter Amir Jangoo has earned a maiden call-up to the West Indies Test squad for the two-match series against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie returns to the side, having missed the two-match series against Bangladesh at home last month.

Motie will be leading West Indies' spin-bowling contingent, which also has Kevin Sinclair and Jomel Warrican.

Jangoo and Motie replace the fast-bowling duo of Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph. While Shamar is suffering from shin splints which forced him to miss the ODI series against Bangladesh earlier this month, Alzarri is unavailable "due to other engagements", according to Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Jangoo was rewarded for his consistent performances in the domestic four-day competition in 2023-24, when he scored 500 runs in five matches at an average of 63.50, with two centuries and a fifty, to be Trinidad & Tobago's highest run-getter. Jangoo also recently smashed a century on ODI debut against Bangladesh to help West Indies ace their third-highest chase in the format.

West Indies squad for Pakistan Tests

Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Joshua Da Silva (vice-capt), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican