Two heartwarming moments during final Pakistan, S Africa ODI

A female spectator gave birth to a baby boy at the stadium

JOHANNESBURG (Web Desk) - The final ODI between Pakistan and South Africa on Sunday turned into a celebration of life, love, and cricket as two extraordinary events at the stadium captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

The match, played at the Wanderers Stadium, saw Pakistan defeat the hosts by 36 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

However, it was the off-field moments that stole the spotlight during South Africa's annual Pink Day match, dedicated to breast cancer awareness.

In a remarkable occurrence, a female spectator gave birth to a baby boy at the stadium. The joyous announcement was made on the scoreboard, which read, "Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Rabeng on the birth of you healthy son at the BULLRING!!!"

In another touching moment, a spectator proposed to his partner in the stands, and she said yes. Pictures of the proposal and the announcement quickly went viral on social media, with fans from around the globe sending their best wishes to the couple and the newborn.

The day was truly a celebration beyond cricket, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.