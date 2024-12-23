'Cheeta' - Babar praises Saim for splendid performance in South Africa series

Saim named Player of the Match in final game, as well Player of the Series

(Dunya News) – Former skipper Babar Azam has showered praises on Pakistan opener Saim Ayub for his splendid performance in three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Babar shared a photo of Saim Ayub on his Instagram story, calling him “Cheeta” after Pakistan completed whitewash against Protease by 3-0.

The left-hand batsman smashed two back-to-back centuries in the series while he clinched the title of Player of the Match in the third game. He was also named Player of the Series.

Pakistan completed a historic series sweep over South Africa winning the third and final ODI of the series by 36-runs in a 47-over rain-hit contest at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Sunday night. South Africa, in pursuit of a 309-run target, were restricted for 271 all out in 42 overs.

The remarkable victory in the third ODI of the series was orchestrated by Saim Ayub, who hit his second century of the series, and debutant Sufyan Moqim, who returned figures of 4-52 along with half-centuries from skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. Saim’s 10-over spell of bowling yielded 1-34.

