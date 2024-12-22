PCB decides to form

Updated On: Sun, 22 Dec 2024 14:48:16 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has decided to establish a "Strike Force" to revolutionise the national T20 team.

According to PCB sources, the Strike Force will comprise 50 young, hard-hitting batters selected on merit from across the country. Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq will lead the selection process.

The program aims to train these young players in hitting long sixes and boundaries, ensuring they can meet the demands of modern T20 cricket.

The initiative is designed to inject fresh talent into the national T20 squad. The PCB plans to groom these players within a year, making them ready to join the national team and contribute to its performance at the international level.