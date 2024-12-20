South Africa pacer Baartman ruled out for third ODI against Pakistan

Cricket Cricket South Africa pacer Baartman ruled out for third ODI against Pakistan

This development comes after Baartman had complained of discomfort in his knee

Follow on Published On: Fri, 20 Dec 2024 23:00:32 PKT

(Web Desk) - South Africa quick Ottneil Baartman will miss the third and final ODI against Pakistan after suffering a right knee injury.

The 31-year-old, who featured in the first ODI and snapped two wickets in seven overs, wasn’t part of the Proteas line-up for Thursday’s game in Cape Town. This development comes after Baartman had complained of discomfort in his knee during the warm-up.

The pacer has been replaced by 30-year-old all-rounder Corbin Bosch in the ODI squad.



Baartman’s injury isn’t the only one that has impacted the hosts in the ongoing series. Tweaker Keshav Maharaj had been ruled out for the entirety of the series owing to a left abductor strain.

Having lost the preceding T20I series by a 2-0 margin, Pakistan bounced back with successive wins in the ODIs.

The visitors edged past the Proteas by a three-wicket margin in Paarl, and followed it up with an 81-run win in the second ODI.