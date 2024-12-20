Afghanistan pacer fined for dissent at umpire during second Zimbabwe ODI

The violation falls under Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players

Updated On: Fri, 20 Dec 2024 16:48:46 PKT

(Web Desk) - Afghanistan fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi has been fined 15% of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The violation falls under Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which addresses “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match.”

The incident occurred in the fifth over of Zimbabwe’s innings, when the left-arm pacer showed dissent when an LBW appeal against Craig Ervine was turned down. Farooqi made the sign to request a review when DRS was not available in the match.

In addition, one demerit point has been added to Fazalhaq’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Fazalhaq admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft, and levelled by on-field umpires Chris Brown and Percival Sizara, third umpire Langton Rusere and fourth umpire Iknow Chabi.

Afghanistan delivered a dominant performance in the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare. Sediqullah Atal (104) and Abdul Malik (84) put together a commanding 191-run opening stand, setting the stage for the visitors to post 286/6 in their 50 overs.

In response, Zimbabwe collapsed for just 54, with only two players reaching double figures. AM Ghazanfar and Naveed Zadran took three wickets each, helping Afghanistan secure a 232-run win – their largest victory margin in ODI cricket (by runs).