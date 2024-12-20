PM congratulates Pakistan cricket team

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for winning the One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa.

In a statement, the prime minister appreciated the players, coaches, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi and officials of the board for their hard work.

He said Pakistan cricket team made a magnificent comeback as they worked hard and learnt from their mistakes.

He expressed hope that in the upcoming matches especially in the Champion Trophy matches, the team will play well, adding Pakistan cricket team by winning the match gave the best gift to the Pakistani cricket fans.

