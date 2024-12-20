Pakistan beat South Africa by 81 runs to seal ODI series

Cricket Cricket Pakistan beat South Africa by 81 runs to seal ODI series

Pakistan had set a target of 330 runs for South Africa to win the second ODI.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 20 Dec 2024 01:14:57 PKT

CAPE TOWN (Dunya News) – Pakistan defeated South Africa by 81 runs in the second One Day International to win the second major ODI series in last two months. First they beat Australia on their home soil and now got the better of South Africa in their backyard.

Chasing a target of 330 runs for victory, South Africa were all out for 248 runs in 43.1 overs. For Pakistan Shaheen Shah Afridi was pick of the bowlers getting four wickets. Naseem Shah claimed three wickets while Abrar Ahmed got two and Salman Agha grabbed one wicket.

Not much to celebrate for South Africa but Klaasen (97) deserved a hundred for sure. Match could have gone down to the wire had Klaasen got more support but once Miller got out, the bubble burst and Pakistan kept picking wickets from other end.

Earlier, Pakistan set a target of 330 runs for South Africa to win the second ODI of the three-match series in Cape Town on Thursday.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain Mohammad Rizwan remained the top scorer with 80 runs while Babar Azam made 73 runs. Kamran Ghulam made 63 runs off just 32 balls, helping his side to post 329 runs on the board.

Pakistan aim at clinching the ODI series as it lead it 1-0 after splendid win in first match on Tuesday.

The ODI series holds a lot of significance for both the teams as they look to fine tune their preparations for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in February and March 2025 in Pakistan.

In their last bilateral face-off in the 50-over format, Pakistan won the three-match series 2-1 in South Africa in April 2021.

Earlier, Saim Ayub’s masterful second ODI century and Salman Ali Agha’s career best all-round performance powered Pakistan to beat South Africa by three wickets in the opening fixture at the Boland Park in Paarl.

Pakistan chased the 240-run target with three balls to spare and as many wickets in the bag while Salman, who remained unbeaten for a terrific 90-ball 82 inclusive of four fours and two sixes, sealed the chase with a boundary. He had also put on a crucial undefeated 33-run partnership off 30 balls with Naseem Shah (9 not out, 17b) for the eighth wicket as well.

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain & wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan (wk)

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Marco Jansen, Ottneil Baartman, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tony de Zorzi, and Tristan Stubbs

