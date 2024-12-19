Champions Trophy to be held under hybrid model, confirms ICC

Cricket Cricket Champions Trophy to be held under hybrid model, confirms ICC

The Indian team will play its matches at a neutral venue chosen by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 19 Dec 2024 16:45:10 PKT

DUBAI (Dunya News) – The Indian team will play its Champions Trophy matches at a neutral venue following an agreement between the ICC and member cricket boards.

According to ICC, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will select the neutral venue for India’s matches. Under this hybrid model, only India's games in the eight-team tournament will be played outside Pakistan.

The tournament, set to take place in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9, is mired in controversy as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has refused to send its team to Pakistan, citing political and security concerns. This is despite assurances from all member boards about security arrangements and the tentative match schedule.

Earlier this month, BCCI representatives rejected the PCB's proposal for a "partnership formula" aimed at resolving the ongoing deadlock between the two parties over the next three years.

Also read: ICC, PCB and BCCI agree on hybrid model for Champions Trophy 2025

Media reports suggest that all ICC events until 2027 will follow the hybrid model. During this period, Pakistan will not tour India, and its matches in events hosted by India will also be held at neutral venues.

The report further states that Pakistan will host another ICC event in four years and has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2028 Women’s T20 World Cup. This model could extend to the Women’s T20 World Cup as well.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have reached an in-principle agreement to adopt the hybrid model for global tournaments hosted in Pakistan or India until 2027.

PCB prepared to host Champions Trophy: Naqvi

The 76th meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Board of Governers (BoG) was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman PCB.

According to the PCB release, the Governing Board approved the decisions made during its previous meeting and received an update on the progress related to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. PCB Chairman briefed the Board on matters concerning the tournament and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to successfully hosting the marquee event.

The members of the Governing Board lauded Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's principled stance on the ICC Champions Trophy, acknowledging his dedication to safeguarding the interests of Pakistan cricket.

Mohsin Naqvi stated, "From day one, our focus has been on ensuring success for Pakistan and cricket. The PCB is fully prepared for hosting the ICC Champions Trophy, and all preparations are well on track. Pakistan’s principled stance has been widely appreciated, and we will leave no stone unturned in preserving the prestige of this event. All participating teams will receive a warm welcome."

He added, "The people of Pakistan are eager to see international teams playing on our home grounds. Cricket is a sport loved by millions, and we believe it should remain free from politics."

Naqvi further assured that the renovation and upgradation of stadiums would be completed well ahead of the tournament.

"Our teams are working tirelessly to ensure the stadiums meet international standards," he said.

The Governing Board was briefed on the progress of renovation works at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, National Stadium, Karachi, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The Board expressed satisfaction with the ongoing developments.

