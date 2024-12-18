Eyman, Gull Feroza hit unbeaten centuries in Strikers' win

Hafsa Khalid top-scored with an 83-ball 43

Published On: Wed, 18 Dec 2024 17:07:39 PKT

(Web Desk) - Nashra Sundhu’s back to back player of the match performances takes Conquerors to the top of the table in the ongoing National Women’s One-Day Tournament. At the Diamond Cricket Ground, batting first Conquerors managed to score 208 for nine in 45 overs.

Hafsa Khalid top-scored with an 83-ball 43, which included three fours and a six. Wicketkeeper-batter Najiha Alvi returned undefeated on 39 off 38 balls, smashing three fours.

For Invincibles, Areesha Noor, Fatima Zahra and Ghulam Fatima bagged two wickets apiece.

In reply, Invincibles were bowled out for 101 in 29.4 overs with opening batter Ayesha Zafar contributing 31 off 64 balls, hitting four boundaries.

Conquerors’ left-arm spinner Nashra took three wickets for 21, while Fatima Sana and Mahnoor Aftab snapped two wickets each. Today’s win was Conquerors fifth win in seven games, while Invincibles second defeat in the event.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, unbeaten centuries by Eyman Fatima and Gull Feroza led Strikers to a seven-wicket win over Challengers. Aliya Riaz-led Challengers ended the tournament with two wins from eight outings.

Chasing 243 to win, Eyman (119 not out, 92b, 17x4s, 3x6s) and Gull Feroza (103 not out, 101b, 13x4s) knitted an unbeaten 205-run partnership for the fourth wicket and helped their side achieve the target in 36.5 overs. This was right-hand batter Eyman’s second century in the tournament as the 20-year-old has scored 317 runs from seven matches.

Earlier, batting first, Challengers posted 242 for six in 45 overs with right-hand batter Natalia Parvaiz returning undefeated on 81 off 85 balls, laced with eight fours and two sixes. Gull Rukh (43, 44b, 6x4s, 1x6), Umm-e-Hani (39, 53b, 4x4s) and Momina Riasat (33 not out, 37b, 4x4s) were other contributors with the bat.

For Strikers, captain Nida Dar bagged three wickets for 45 in nine overs, while Ayesha Bilal took two wickets for 38 runs.