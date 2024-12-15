Third T20 between Pakistan, South Africa washed out; series goes to Proteas

JOHANNESBURG (Dunya News) - The third T20 match between Pakistan and South Africa was abandoned due to rain without a single ball being bowled or the toss taking place.

With this, South Africa claimed the three-match series 2-0.

The two teams will now face off in a three-match ODI series, with the first game scheduled for December 17.

Reeza Hendricks’ cracking century on Friday took South Africa to a series-clinching seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the second T20I at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Hendricks (117, 63b, 7x4s, 10x6s), who smashed his maiden T2oI ton in his 78th outing for South Africa in the format, also shared a record 157-run third-wicket stand with Rassie van der Dussen (66 not out, 38b, 3x4s, 5x6s) to help their team surmount the mammoth 207-run target with three balls to spare.