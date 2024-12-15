Fast bowler Muhammad Irfan too bids farewell to International Cricket

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Fast bowler Muhammad Irfan has announced retirement from International Cricket.

Muhammad Irfan played four test matches, 60 ODIs and 22 T20Is for Pakistan. He took 10 wickets in four test matches, 83 in 60 ODIs, and 16 in T20Is.

He is the third Pakistan cricketer who retires from international cricket in 36 hours.

Muhammad Irfan, 42-year-old, has been active in domestic cricket for a long time, recently he is representing Khan Research Laboratories in the President’s Cup.

Capable of generating high speeds with his enormous frame, Irfan was a tough proposition for even the best batting line-ups on his day.

However, injuries took their toll - notably, his 2015 World Cup campaign was curtailed by a pelvis stress fracture.

He claimed 109 wickets across formats for Pakistan, with one Player of the Match award coming against South Africa in a 2013 ODI at Centurion.

He claimed four wickets on that day in a six-wicket win, dismissing Graeme Smith, Colin Ingram, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis in a fiery new-ball spell.

Irfan’s T20I debut was also a memorable one, coming on a rare Pakistan bilateral tour of India.

He dismissed Virat Kohli in a miserly spell, helping his side to a five-wicket win with two balls to spare. Since his days as a Pakistan regular ended, Irfan has featured in T20 cricket around the world, notably bowling 23 dot balls in a four-over Caribbean Premier League spell in 2018.

“I have decided to retirement from international cricket,” Irfan said. “I want to express my deepest gratitude to my teammates, coaches, Thank you for the love, the cheers, and the unforgettable memories and I will continue to support and celebrate the game that has given me everything.

