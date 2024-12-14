Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin fined for ICC Code of Conduct Breach

Naib has been penalised for violating Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct

(Web Desk) - Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday.

Naib has been penalised for violating Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to "showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match."

The incident occurred during the 11th over of Zimbabwe’s innings when an LBW appeal against Tashinga Musekiwa was turned down off captain Rashid Khan's bowling. Gulbadin Naib displayed dissent by bowing in a mock prayer and requesting a review, despite DRS not being available in the match.

In addition to the fine, a demerit point has been added to the former Afghanistan captain's disciplinary record, marking his first offence within a 24-month period.

Gulbadin Naib admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan is tied at 1-1 heading into the decider on Saturday, 14 December at the Harare Sports Club.