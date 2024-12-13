Jahandad replaces Sufyan in Pakistan playing XI for second T20I against South Africa

Protease lead the series 1-0

Published On: Fri, 13 Dec 2024 16:42:17 PKT

(Dunya News) – Pakistan on Tuesday announced their playing XI for second game of the three-match T20I series against South Africa.

The match will be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Friday (December 13) and it will start at 9 pm Pakistan time.

Pakistan have made one change in the previous playing XI as Jahandad Khan has replaced Sufyan Muqim for second match.

Mohammad Rizwan will lead the team while players include Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed and Jahandad Khan.

The hosts lead the series 1-0 as Protease won the first game by 11 runs at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium, Durban on Tuesday night.

All-round performance by George Linde and a brisk half-century by David Miller helped South Africa beat Pakistan in the match.

Defending a total of 183 runs, South Africa restricted Pakistan to 172-8 in the allotted 20 overs. Left-arm spinner Linde, playing for South Africa for the first time since September 2021, snapped four wickets for 21 runs in four overs backing up his 24-ball 48 with the bat.

