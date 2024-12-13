Pakistan set 207-run target for South Africa to win second T20I

Pakistan made one change in the previous playing XI as Jahandad Khan replaced Sufyan Muqim.

CENTURION (Dunya Desk) – Pakistan set 207 runs target for South Africa to win the second T20I at SuperSport Park.

Saim Ayub shone with an unbeaten 98 runs, hitting 5 sixes and 11 fours. Other contributions came from Babar Azam (31), Irfan Khan (30), Mohammad Rizwan (11), Tayyab Tahir (6), and Usman Khan (3). Abbas Afridi remained unbeaten on 11.

For South Africa, debutant Dayaan Galiem and Ottniel Bartman claimed 2 wickets each, while George Linde took 1 wicket.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against hosts.

Pakistan had a poor start to the series, losing the first game in Durban by 11 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan will lead the team while players include Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed and Jahandad Khan.

On the other hand, South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje was ruled out of the remainder of the Twenty20 series and three One-Day Internationals against Pakistan.

Uncapped all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem has been named as the replacement for the remaining two T20 fixtures in Pretoria on Friday and at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday.