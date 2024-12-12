Smriti Mandhana sets world record with fourth century of the year
Cricket
Mandhana scored 105 runs in the match, marking her fourth century in ODIs this year
DELHI (Web Desk) - India’s women’s cricket team batter, Smriti Mandhana, has set a world record.
According to foreign media reports, during the third ODI against Australia played on Wednesday, Smriti Mandhana scored a century. While her century did not help India win the match, it earned her a place in the record books.
Mandhana scored 105 runs in the match, marking her fourth century in ODIs this year.
With this achievement, she has set a new record for the most centuries in a calendar year by an Indian women's cricketer.
Before this, seven female cricketers had scored three centuries in a single year. Mandhana's latest century brought her total number of ODI centuries to nine.