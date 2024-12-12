Jay Shah leaves Champions Trophy issues unresolved for Australia visit

Jay Shah was likely to attend an Olympic meeting during his visit

DUBAI (Web Desk) - International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman, Jay Shah, has left unresolved matters regarding the Champions Trophy and traveled to Australia.

According to Indian media reports, Jay Shah has arrived in Brisbane, accompanied by the interim secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Devajit Saikia.

The report suggested that Jay Shah is likely to attend an Olympic meeting during his visit and will also watch the third Test match between Australia and India.

It is noteworthy that Jay Shah’s decision to visit Australia while leaving the Champions Trophy issues unresolved has raised several questions, with Cricket Australia being seen as a supporter of the BCCI in ICC matters.