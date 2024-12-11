Champions T20 Cup: Shahid, Imam guide Lions to win over Panthers

Cricket Cricket Champions T20 Cup: Shahid, Imam guide Lions to win over Panthers

Chasing a modest 124-run target, Lions crossed the line in 14.3 overs for the loss of two wickets

Follow on Published On: Wed, 11 Dec 2024 18:14:42 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Fast bowler Shahid Aziz took four wickets while skipper Imamul Haq and Hasan Nawaz hit solid forties to lead Lions to an eight-wicket win over Panthers in a match of the Champions T20 Cup at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest 124-run target, Lions crossed the line in 14.3 overs for the loss of two wickets after they were set up by Shahid's potent 4-20 which restricted Lake City Panthers to 123 all out in 19.2 overs.

Imam and Hasan set up the win with a confident 79-run opening stand in 9.1 overs. Hasan hit three sixes and four boundaries in his fiery 31-ball 44 while Imam's 38-ball 45 had five hits to the rope. Pakistan U19 batter Shahzaib Khan chipped in with a 17-ball 28 not out, cracking two sixes and a four.

With the win, Nurpur Lions opened their account in the five-team competition after losing their first two games. Lake City Panthers have now lost two and won one in their three outings.

Sent into bat, Panthers lost opener Sharjeel Khan for five before Umar Siddiq, who scored a 28-ball 26 with two sixes and as many fours, added 45 for the second wicket with Haider Ali (26, 20b, 2x4s, 1x6).

Shahid, Khushdil Shah (2-26) and Musa Khan (2-32) triggered a middle-order collapse which saw Panthers slumping from 62-1 to 99-6. It was Danish Aziz who rescued Panthers to a respectable total with a solid 27-ball 34 which were studded with four boundaries and a six.