PM Shehbaz expresses full confidence in Mohsin Naqvi for Champions Trophy

Cricket Cricket PM Shehbaz expresses full confidence in Mohsin Naqvi for Champions Trophy

Shehbaz Sharif praises Mohsin Naqvi’s principled stance on Champions Trophy

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 08 Dec 2024 20:12:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed complete confidence in PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi regarding the ICC Champions Trophy.

During a meeting with Federal Minister for Interior and Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi briefed the Prime Minister about the progress of the ICC Champions Trophy tournament.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Mohsin Naqvi’s principled stance on the Champions Trophy and expressed full support.

He said, "Your stance on the Champions Trophy tournament reflects the voice of every Pakistani, and at the ICC, you represented the 240 million people of Pakistan."

He added, "Pakistan's honor comes first, and everything else comes after."

In response, Mohsin Naqvi assured that the PCB was fully prepared to host the Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan, emphasising that Pakistan and cricket's success were the ultimate goals.

He expressed hope for positive news regarding the tournament.