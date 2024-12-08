Australia beat India by 10 wickets to level series 1-1

Home captain Pat Cummins led by example, claiming 5-57.

(Reuters) - Australia beat India by 10 wickets in the day-night second test at Adelaide Oval on Sunday to level the series 1-1.

Needing 19 to win after bowling out India for 175 in their second innings, Australia sealed victory in the first session on day three of the contest.

Nitish Kumar Reddy's defiant 42 had saved India an innings defeat but the miracle they needed to save the test did not materialise.

Australia, beaten comprehensively in the opening test in Perth, needed only 20 balls to secure the win.

Usman Khawaja scored the winning run, watched by opening partner Nathan McSweeney, in what was the shortest test between the sides.

The third test begins in Brisbane on Dec. 14.