Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final

Pakistan lost opening batters inside the first three overs

Updated On: Fri, 06 Dec 2024 17:44:15 PKT

DUBAI (Dunya News) - Bangladesh U19 beat Pakistan U19 in the first semi-final of the ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup by seven wickets here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) on Friday afternoon. Chasing a modest target of 117 runs, Bangladesh cruised to victory in 22.1 overs.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan lost opening batters inside the first three overs after being put in to bat first. Usman Khan and Shahzaib Khan were dismissed for ducks by left-arm pacer Maruf Mridha.

No. 3 batter, Mohammad Riazullah (28, 65b, 2x4s) and skipper Saad Baig (18, 41b, 3x4s) knitted 42 runs for the third wicket but were removed by player of the match Iqbal Hossain Emon. Farhan Yousaf, who walked in to bat at 74-5 hit three sixes and one four in his run-a-ball 32 and fell in the 34th over with the score reading 113-7.

Bangladesh wrapped up Pakistan’s innings for 116 in 37 overs as Iqbal bagged four wickets for 24 runs. Maruf Mridha registered bowling figures of 2-23 while Al Fahad and Debasish Deba picked up one wicket each.

In turn, captain Azizul Hakim struck an unbeaten 42-ball 61 including seven fours and three sixes with Mohammad Shihab James chipping in with 26 off 36 balls with the help of four boundaries. For Pakistan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Abdul Subhan and Ali Raza dismissed one batter each.