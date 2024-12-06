Starc on fire as Australia rattle India in second Test

Batting after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss, the visitors were 82-4 by the break

Published On: Fri, 06 Dec 2024 13:17:16 PKT

ADELAIDE (AFP) – Mitchell Starc gave Australia a dream start on Friday with a wicket from the first ball of the day-night second Test, then he took two more to put India on the ropes during an intimidating opening session.

Batting after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss on an overcast day, the visitors were 82-4 by the break at the Adelaide Oval.

Rishabh Pant was not-out four and Rohit on one after a barrage at the hands of Starc, Pat Cummins and Scott Boland.

India came into the clash riding high after a 295-run victory at the first Test in Perth, but Australia have a formidable record in Adelaide, winning all seven pink-ball Tests they have played at the venue.

India chose to retain Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul as openers in preference to Rohit, who missed the first Test on paternity leave and came in at six.

But the plan backfired with a menacing Starc sensationally trapping Jaiswal lbw from a swinging first ball, with the left-armer's pumped-up celebration showing how much it meant.

The returning Shubman Gill, who was absent from Perth with a thumb injury, then stroked two boundaries in an eventful first over.

But the runs dried up and Rahul was at the crease for 40 minutes without scoring when he was given out, caught behind to the first delivery from seamer Boland, in the side for the injured Josh Hazlewood.

Rahul was walking off, but a no-ball was called and he survived.

Five balls later and he had another life, dropped by Usman Khawaja at first slip after a thick edge.

Undeterred, the pair battled on, before Starc weaved his magic again to remove Rahul for 37 with Nathan McSweeney holding a catch down low at gully.

Virat Kohli roared back to form in Perth with an unbeaten second-innings century but he was no match to Starc this time, out for seven when Steve Smith collected a catch in the slips.

Gill was impressive in weathering the storm, but his luck ran out just before the break when he fell lbw on 31 to the relentless Boland.