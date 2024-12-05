India's 'refusal to accept PCB formula' puts Champions Trophy in jeopardy

According to sources, the ICC will meet again on Dec 7

DUBAI (Dunya News) – The ICC (International Cricket Council) meeting to resolve the dispute on Champions Trophy tournament was again postponed on Thursday as India reportedly rejected the formula proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the issue.

According to sources, the ICC will meet again on Dec 7 to decide inclusion of India in the tournament.

The meeting, scheduled today, was postponed as the Indian board did not respond to Pakistan’s proposal to hold matches between the two countries on neutral venues for three years.

Sources said the meeting would take place when India respond to Pakistan’s proposal.

The Indian media, meanwhile, propagate that “there is a strong possibility of the Champions Trophy being held under the hybrid model.”

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been in Dubai to attend the meeting.

INDIA'S RECALCITRANCE COSTS GAME

The International Cricket Council (ICC) postponed the Board Directors' meeting a few days earlier as well.

The meeting was delayed till Saturday as it was wrapped up in just 15 to 20 minutes after the cricket boards were briefed on respective viewpoints regarding hosting of the cricket event.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also shared details with the members in the meeting.

Sources said the ICC had proposed 'special hybrid model' to resolve the issue, adding that the event could be shifted to Sri Lanka if the proposal was not accepted.

Earlier, sources said, the PCB had communicated its position to the ICC, confirming that it's firm on hosting the tournament and would not involve any other country in the hosting honours.

The PCB, sources say, clearly conveyed to the ICC if it has any acceptable solution to the issue, it should inform Pakistan before the meeting so that officials come prepared and make an informed decision.

They emphasised that it was unacceptable for the Pakistan team to travel to India (for any tournament) to play when India persistently refuse to send the team to Pakistan.

Earlier, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi held a press conference late at night, where he assured that decisions would be made in the best interest of Pakistan cricket, and that Pakistan would field their best team for the event.

It is learnt that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), through its media channels, put forward the pretext of recent political protests in Islamabad and the postponement of Sri Lanka A’s tour.

“India are trying to pressure Pakistan into either giving up the hosting rights for the Champions Trophy or accepting the hybrid model,” say sources.