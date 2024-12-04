Pakistan announce playing XI for third T20I against Zimbabwe

Saim Ayub, Irfan Khan, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed have been rested

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) – Pakistan's playing XI for the third T20I against Zimbabwe has been announced, featuring four changes.

Saim Ayub, Irfan Khan, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed have been rested and will not participate in the final T20 match.

The squad includes captain Salman Ali Agha, Omair Bin Yousuf, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Sahibzada Farhan, and Qasim Akram. Additionally, Arafat Minhas, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, and Sufiyan Muqeem are part of the playing XI.

The third and final T20 between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played on December 5. Pakistan hold a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

