India likely to reject Pakistan's proposal on ICC Champions Trophy

Cricket Cricket India likely to reject Pakistan's proposal on ICC Champions Trophy

Pakistan had suggested holding Pakistan-India matches at neutral venues for three years.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 04 Dec 2024 08:28:07 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - India is likely to reject Pakistan's proposal regarding the ICC Champions Trophy.

Pakistan had suggested holding Pakistan-India matches at neutral venues for three years.

According to Indian media, the BCCI is hesitant to accept Pakistan's offer. Pakistan proposed that the ICC event be held at neutral venues, but due to the absence of security issues in India, the proposal is expected to be turned down.

Indian media also reported that if the hybrid model is not accepted, the ICC has hinted at shifting the Champions Trophy away from Pakistan.

Pakistan has requested a written guarantee from India, and if it is not provided, the ICC will make a decision regarding the Champions Trophy.

Sources from the PCB have stated that there has been no communication from either the ICC or the Indian board regarding Pakistan's proposals.

The suggestions are still under consideration, and a decision is yet to be made. Discussions on Pakistan's proposals are expected in the coming days.