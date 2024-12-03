Pakistan crowned Blind T20 World Cup champions



MULTAN (Dunya News) - Pakistan claimed the Blind T20 Cricket World Cup title after defeating Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the final played on Tuesday.

Bangladesh, batting first, set a target of 140 runs, finishing with 139/7.

Arif Hussain was the standout performer for Bangladesh, scoring 54 runs.

Pakistan reached the target in the 11th over, with Nisar Ali remaining unbeaten on 72 runs. Mohammad Safdar also played a crucial role, scoring 47 runs without losing his wicket.

In the bowling department, Babar Ali took two wickets, while Mohammad Salman and Matiullah claimed one wicket each for Pakistan.

PCB CHAIRMAN MOHSIN NAQVI CONGRATULATES TEAM

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team on winning the T20 World Cup, praising the players for their outstanding performance.

"Blind cricket team players demonstrated excellent skills and earned the title of T20 World Champions," said Naqvi.

He added that the team exhibited remarkable performance throughout the tournament.

He acknowledged the excellent batting by captain Nisar Ali and Mohammad Safdar, who played a pivotal role in securing victory in the final.

Naqvi also extended his congratulations to the management of the Blind Cricket Team, commending the collective effort. "All players worked hard with great passion to win the T20 World Cup," he said.

The chairman highlighted the team's exemplary teamwork in every match of the tournament and expressed hope that the Blind Cricket Team would continue to play with the same dedication and achieve even more success in the future.