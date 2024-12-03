Sufiyan shines as Pakistan crush Zimbabwe to clinch T20 series

The left-hand spinner claimed five-wicket haul

Updated On: Tue, 03 Dec 2024 18:53:35 PKT

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) – Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to clinch the three-match T20I series 2-0 at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, on Tuesday.

The Team Green achieved the 58-run target in 5.3 overs as Omair Yousuf and Saim Ayub made 22 and 32 runs, respectively.

Earlier, a magic bowling spell by Sufiyan Muqeem restricted Zimbabwe to 57 in second game. The hosts tried to take a strong opening with Brian Bennett making 21 runs and Tadiwanashe Marumani made 16 runs. However Abbas Afridi got an early breakthrough by removing Marumani in fifth over while Haris Rauf dismissed the opener in very next over.

Afridi also got a key wicket of Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza while Salman Agha got the wicket of Dion Myers for three.

Afterwards, the whole job was done by Muqeem who claimed five-wicket haul by destroying the hosts’ middle and tail order.

Earlier, Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan.

Pakistan on Monday announced its playing XI for the second of the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe.

Salman Ali Agha led the Pakistan team, which includes Saim Ayub, Omair bin Yousuf, Usman Khan, and Tayyab Tahir.

Mohammad Irfan Khan Niazi, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, and Sufyan Muqeem are also part of the playing XI.

It is recalled that Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, and Faisal Akram have already returned to Pakistan from Zimbabwe.