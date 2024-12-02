Pakistan announce unchanged playing XI for second Zimbabwe T20I

Cricket Cricket Pakistan announce unchanged playing XI for second Zimbabwe T20I

Salman Ali Agha will lead the Pakistan team

Follow on Published On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 22:16:41 PKT

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Monday announced its playing XI for the second of the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday).

Salman Ali Agha will lead the Pakistan team, which includes Saim Ayub, Omair bin Yusuf, Usman Khan, and Tayyab Tahir.

Mohammad Irfan Khan Niazi, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, and Sufyan Muqeem are also part of the playing XI.

It is recalled that Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, and Faisal Akram have already returned to Pakistan from Zimbabwe.

Pakistan lead the series 1-0 as they won the first match of the three-game series by 57 runs here on Sunday.

An unfinished 65-run fifth wicket partnership off 34 balls between Tayyab Tahir (39 not out) and Muhammad Irfan Khan (27 not out) lifted Pakistan to 165 for four. Zimbabwe scored 60 for two in their PowerPlay – eight runs more than Pakistan - but then ran out of steam to be bundled out for 108 in 15.3 overs.

